ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet impacting traffic in the Panhandle, Northwest, Northcentral and Northeastern Oklahoma Wednesday morning. Conditions are expected to deteriorate and will impact the morning commute. Motorists are advised to avoid travel in these areas, if possible. Drivers should be alert to rapidly changing conditions and plan extra travel time if they must be out.
Drivers should closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
According to ODOT, remember during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
