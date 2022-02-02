Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 23F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.