The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified remains Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents recovered on Jan. 17, 2023 as those of Athena Brownfield, 4, who was reported missing Jan. 10.
OSBI made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, OSBI will not have any additional comment.
Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found the girl’s 5-year-old sister outside their house in Cyril.
OSBI announced last week that the remains of a child were found near Rush Springs, about 15 miles from Cyril.
According to court documents released last week, Brownfield allegedly was beaten to death and buried by one of her caregivers, Ivon Adams, on Dec. 25, 2022.
Ivon Adams is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect, and his wife Alysia Adams, another of Brownfield’s caregivers, was charged with two counts of child neglect.
Alysia Adams told investigators that Ivon Adams beat the child at about midnight Dec. 25, according to an affidavit for the arrest of Ivon Adams.
Athena “was not moving and her eyes were barely open” Alysia Adams said, according to the affidavit by OSBI Lt. Brenna Alvarez. Ivon Adams “then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest” and the child “never moved after that.”
The document does not reveal why Ivon Adams was beating the girl.
Ivon Adams left the home with Athena at about 1 a.m. Dec. 26 and later returned, according to the affidavit, saying he buried her body on land the Adamses once owned near Rush Springs, marking the site with “a large broken branch.”
A memorial service for Brownfield was held Wednesday at Stride Bank Center in Enid.
