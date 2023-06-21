ENID, Okla. — The Northwest Oklahoma Women's Business Summit returned to Autry Technology Center on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic.
“It’s a chance to kind of hear from inspirational keynote speakers and hear from a panel of women in business, and then get some networking in time to start rebuilding relationships,” Jennifer Edwards, REI Oklahoma’s women’s business center program manager, said. “Because I know that some of those (relationships) have faltered over the past couple of years.”
Nearly 100 local business women attended the event in hopes of growing professionally. The morning kicked off with keynote speaker Lissa Qualls, who detailed how to tackle difficult conversations both at home and in the workplace.
Qualls’ lifelong history as an entrepreneur forced her into many uncomfortable situations over the course of her career. Qualls’ experience with difficult conversations helped her develop effective communication skills that she now shares with others through workshops and private coaching sessions.
Qualls began her presentation with one piece of advice: If you see something, say something.
Staying silent and avoiding confrontation condones dismissive or disrespectful behavior from coworkers and peers. Qualls advised the women how to calmly approach uncomfortable conversations and foster respectful relationships.
Qualls’ presentation was followed by a networking activity and a Q&A with a Women in Business Panel where three business women from Northwestern Oklahoma focused on how to overcome obstacles and celebrate success.
The three panelists came from a diverse set of backgrounds, allowing them to provide a unique set of outlooks on a variety of workplace scenarios. Panelists were Jada Crosswhite, with She Enid; Mandi Cross, with Triangle Insurance; and Nicole Winfield, with Happy Hour Marketing.
After having a short lunch, the businesswomen finished their time at the conference with a motivational presentation from a second keynote speaker, Joni Nash, an Oklahoma State University alumna who has worked in nonprofit management for 18 years.
Nash now owns a ranch in Pawhuska and travels full-time as an independent-contract auctioneer specializing in benefit and non-profit fundraisers and a motivational speaker.
The combined advice of each keynote speaker aimed for each woman to leave the conference feeling empowered, inspired and celebrated.
“They're both really, really great, and completely different in how they approach supporting women,” Edwards said. “And I think it's important for people to hear both perspectives, kind of tactical skill building and how to have tools in their tool belt, and then also how to really feel emboldened to kind of go out there and conquer, too.”
It isn’t too late to explore the support REI Oklahoma offers local business women.
On Sept. 27, REI Oklahoma will host an event that discusses how to overcome imposter syndrome. On Dec. 6, they will host their holiday social at the YWCA.
“It’s important for us to know how to support other women,” Edwards said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.