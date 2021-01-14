Enid area voters have until Friday to register to vote in the Feb. 9 election that will include races in three city wards and 10 school districts in Garfield County.
Enid voters will decide on their commissioners in Wards 3, 4 and 6.
The election also will include the recall election of Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell. The winner would serve the remainder of Ezzell's term until May, after which the regular election winner would take office.
Both candidates in the regular Ward 3 election, Kent Rorick and Keith Siragusa, are also running in the recall, as is Ezzell.
Ward 4 has incumbent Commissioner Jonathan Waddell running against former commissioner Loyd Kaufman and first-time challenger Whitney Roberts.
Three candidates are vying for Ward 6's seat: Scott Orr, Ryan Redd and Michael Shuck.
County school boards with races include Enid, Drummond, Waukomis, Autry Technology Center, Cimarron, Chisholm, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale school districts.
EPS' Board of Education has two races for Offices 1 and 6, currently held by Matthew Sampson and Kyle Whitehead, respectively. Both are running against challengers Rhonda Harlow and Chad McDaniel in their respective races.
Candidates, all incumbents, are running unopposed in Drummond, Autry, P-PV and Cimarron districts.
Garfield County Election Board office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 903 Failing.
