Garfield County and other area voters have until Friday to register to vote in April 6's school board elections.

County school boards with races include Enid, Drummond, Waukomis, Autry Technology Center, Cimarron, Chisholm, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale school districts.

While board members will be elected to hold ward area offices, elections are school district-wide.

Candidates, all incumbents, are running unopposed in Drummond, Autry, P-PV and Cimarron districts.

Garfield County Election Board office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 903 Failing.

