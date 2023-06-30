Registration for the third annual Paint Enid Pink will open Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Paint Enid Pink is a 5K color fun run to raise awareness and money for Project 31. The first 100 runners signing up will receive a free race T-shirt.
Project 31 is a local and Oklahoma-based agency founded by two-time breast cancer survivor Sarah McLean. Throughout treatment and recovery, McLean realized that even when the physical damage was healed and doctors said she was “in remission” there were a lot of emotional and spiritual issues that were affecting her relationships, her marriage,and her ability to simply get back to life.
Project 31 was created to help women who find themselves struggling in the same way. Through peer-to-peer relationships, mentoring, support groups, activities, events, counseling scholarships and more, Project 31 will help to provide the resources women and their families need to heal.
Paint Enid Pink is presented by Integris Health Imaging and My Country 103.1 KOFM.
