Community members will have another opportunity to get their steps in — and prizes and awards for it — throughout the month of October.
Walktober, organized by Garfield County Healthy Living Collaborative, is a month-long walking challenge that begins Oct. 1 and runs through Halloween. Registration is open through Sept. 15.
Participants can create teams of up to five people. Steps will be averaged based on the number of team members, and prizes and recognition will be awarded weekly to the team with the highest number of steps.
Earlier in the year, the Healthy Living Collaborative organized the first annual Walk This May as a way to encourage community members to exercise and increase physical activity.
More than 190 people participated in the monthly walking challenge, with teams averaging around 100,000 steps per week, said Stephanie Pendergraft, program coordinator with Rural Health Projects.
“It was amazing that we had such a great response to that event, and people were wanting more,” Pendergraft said. “We’re hoping to have that many — if not more — participate this time. … Being that (Walk This May) was a first-time event, we didn’t know what to expect, but we had a lot of very active people.”
The cost is $10 per person and includes a T-shirt, access to Challenge Runner, an app that tracks steps, and an invitation to a private Facebook group.
A kickoff event will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Cleveland Street Trailhead where those who signed up can pick up their T-shirts and ask questions about Challenge Runner or Walktober.
“Our whole goal is to better the health of Oklahomans, particularly in Garfield County,” Pendergraft said. “This event will help get the community active, and it’ll be a challenge, with teams and having a competitive edge to it, to get people out and moving.”
Sponsorships also are available for Walktober, also with a Sept. 15 deadline.
Bronze sponsorships are $200 and include the business’ name listed on digital advertising. Silver sponsorships are $500 and include the same as bronze sponsorships, as well as a logo on the event T-shirt and one team registration. Gold sponsorships are $750 and include the same as silver sponsorships plus one additional team registration.
“Our sponsors will help offset T-shirt costs, prizes and use of Challenge Runner,” Pendergraft said. “They will also assist with the sustainability of the events in future years.”
Checks can be made to Rural Health Projects Inc., 2929 E. Randolph, #130, Enid, OK 73701, Memo/Walktober.
Anybody with questions or who needs more information can contact Pendergraft by calling (580) 213-3172 or by emailing sapendergraft@nwosu.edu.
