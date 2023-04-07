ENID, Okla. — Businesses, organizations and community members will be able to participate in a friendly competition throughout the entire month of May while also achieving their healthy living goals.
Walk this May is a communitywide walking challenge that will kick off May 1 and last through May 31.
Stephanie Pendergraft, program coordinator of TSET Healthy Living Program serving Garfield County, said in an email that Walk this May was successful in 2022 and that there were a lot of motivated participants eager to join again.
“We want to do anything we can to improve the health outcomes of our community members, and physical activity is one thing we can do to impact our health in a positive way,” she said in the email.
Participants can create teams of up to five people for added accountability, and steps will be averaged based on the number of team members.
Various prizes will be available: An individual grand prize, a $165 voucher to Brown’s Shoe Fit for new running shoes, will be awarded to the individual with the most steps throughout the month of May; a team grand prize, five entries to the Great Land Run, will be awarded to the team with the highest average number of steps throughout the month of May; and weekly prizes will be awarded to the teams with the highest average number of steps for each week, and teams are only eligible to win a weekly prize once.
The cost is $15 per person, and that fee includes a T-shirt — if registered by April 16, 2023 — and access to an app, Pacer for Teams, that will track steps.
All steps must be tracked using a compatible device. Manually entering steps will not be allowed due to grand prizes being offered during the challenge. For more details and a list of devices available, visit https://support.mypacer.com/hc/en-us/articles/360032247172-How-does-the-Pacer-app-count-steps-.
There also will be a Facebook group available for motivation, events and prize announcements.
To register for Walk this May, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/77554c1e-67cf-40d5-af89-eafee1a407eb.
Walk this May is a collaboration of TSET Healthy Living Program serving Garfield County, Garfield County Health Department, Garfield County Healthy Living Collaborative, OSU Extension Office and Evolution Foundation, with Rural Health Projects serving solely as the fiscal agent for the event.
Businesses interested in sponsoring Walk this May can either contact Pendergraft by calling (580) 213-3172 or emailing spendergraft@nwosu.edu, or visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1ad7ec02-01b2-4f6b-999a-baa3e3c0c24c.
