Members of the community can sign up to get their steps in during a month-long walking challenge.
Walk this May, organized by Garfield County Healthy Living Collaborative, is a walking challenge that begins May 1 and runs through May 31.
Participants can create teams of up to 10, and steps will be averaged based on the number of team members. Prizes and recognition will be award every week to the team with the highest number of steps.
Stephanie Pendergraft, program coordinator with Rural Health Projects, said Walk this May is being hosted to encourage people to exercise and increase physical activity, especially after being more cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We thought that this would be a good way to get people out and moving," Pendergraft said, "and, sometimes, just having a challenge makes it something that you feel more motivated to do than just on your own."
The cost is $10 per person, and that includes a T-shirt and access to an app, Challenge Runner, that will track steps. Participants are able to track steps manually, as well.
A kickoff event will be held 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, in the Gazebo on the Garfield County Court House lawn. Staff will be available to answer any questions and provide participants with their T-shirts. Walkers also can register at the event.
All registrants will receive a T-shirt, but those who register after Monday, April 11, will receive their T-shirts after the kickoff event. Registration will be open until April 30.
To register online, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/274940573657.
Anybody with questions or who needs more information can contact Brittany Conner by calling (580) 213-3168.
Partners with the Healthy Living Collaborative on Walk this May are Rural Health Projects, Garfield County OSU Extension Office, Garfield County Health Department, TSET Healthy Living Program serving Garfield County, Autry Technology Center, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Unique Designs.
