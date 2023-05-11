ENID, Okla. — Mid-America Youth Basketball (MAYB), celebrating its 25th consecutive year of tournament basketball in Enid, will hold its tournament July 14-16, 2023, at Stride Bank Center and four more venues across the area.
“The Enid tournament is one of the longest running tournaments in MAYB history, and it continues to grow in popularity,” said Tim Swartzendruber, Enid MAYB tournament director. “The Enid community embraces the event, and teams want to play in Enid because of the hospitality they receive, and for a chance to play at the Stride Bank Center, one of the top venues in our region.”
Children currently in grades 3-12 are eligible to participate in this and other MAYB tournaments. The deadline to register for the Enid tournament is Monday, July 3.
Interested teams or individuals can contact the MAYB office at (316) 284-0354 or go to mayb.com. For the Enid tournament specifically, contact Swartzendruber at (620) 217-1439 or tims@prattcc.edu or go to VisitEnid.org or call (580) 233-3643, ext. 1.
Originating in 1993, MAYB is now one of the largest youth basketball organizations in the U.S., according to a press release. Visit Enid partners with MAYB to help promote the event and coordinate the event.
MAYB has evolved into a year-round program with tournament locations throughout the Midwest. The Enid tournament is part of the MAYB summer program, in which teams can sign up for a four-tournament package or select individual tournaments. Each summer session concludes with the National MAYB Tournament: Aug. 3-6 in Wichita, Kan., for boys teams and Aug. 4-6 in Oklahoma City for girls teams.
“MAYB continues to be a great value for teams,” Swartzendruber said. “Playing five games in one weekend is unique, and now with the Stride Bank Center we have some of the best facilities in the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.