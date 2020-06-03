The deadline to register to vote, or update voter registration, for Oklahoma’s primary election is Friday, June 5, 2020.
The State Election Board’s new voter registration "wizard" process makes it easier to complete a Voter Registration Application, according to state officials.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said applicants who use the process will receive a transaction code they can use to check the status of the application with their county election boards.
“The new voter registration wizard allows you to complete your application online, then print, sign and mail the application to your county election board,” Ziriax said. "By using the state election board’s website to fill out your application, you can be certain your personal information is safe and secure."
Voters can access it at the OK Voter Portal, https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.
Applicants also can download a voter registration application from the state election board's website. Current voters can update their voter registration address online using the OK Voter Portal if the new address is in the same county.
Voters also can get a voter registration application from their county election board or at a voter registration agency, such as a tag agency.
Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than Friday, June 5, 2020.
Go to the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for information.
The Oklahoma primary election for local, state and national offices is Tuesday, June 30.
