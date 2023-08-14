ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public School patrons have some important dates coming up before the Sept. 12, 2023, bond issue vote.
Voters will be asked to decide two propositions: one for $3.175 million to fund new heating and air conditioning at the high school, new technology and new band uniforms, and one for $250,000 for transportation needs.
Anyone in the district not yet registered to vote must do so by Friday, Aug. 18, to be able to vote.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Shari Monsees said people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, they must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than midnight Aug 18. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Sept. 12 election. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason the application was not approved. Monsees said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the election board office.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms also may be completed at GarfieldCounty Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The other deadline upcoming is the Aug. 28 deadline to request an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots are available to all registered voters, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 28. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections.ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the Garfield County Election Board office, 903 Failing.
Monsees reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed and returned by mail to the election board.
“With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned on time in order to be counted,” Monsees said.
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have the signature on their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the election board no later than 7 p.m. on election day.
Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is (580) 237-6016, and email is GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.