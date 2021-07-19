The state Legislature is holding a town hall meeting at Autry Technology Center on Tuesday to collect feedback from the public for redrawing congressional districts. The meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The town hall meeting is free and open to the public. No signup is required, and everyone is welcome.
“Just as we did with legislative redistricting, the Legislature is committed to an open and transparent process for congressional redistricting,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, chairman of the Senate select committee on redistricting. “We encourage those interested in the process to join us in-person or virtually to learn more about congressional redistricting.”
By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years following the decennial Census, according to a Senate release.
The Legislature plans to reconvene in a special session in the fall to complete congressional redistricting and make any necessary adjustments to legislative districts upon the release of final Census
Oklahoma currently has five congressional districts. Garfield County is part of the 3rd Congressional District represented by Republican Congressman Frank Lucas. The district is the largest and includes much of northern and western Oklahoma.
In terms of state legislative district, barring any changes Garfield County residents will see several changes.
House District 40, currently held by Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, would shrink to include mainly Enid.
House District 38, currently held by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, would take over North Enid and include roughly the eastern part of Garfield County, as well as a portion of the northwest part of the county.
HD 59, currently held by Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, would include most of Kingfisher County and now also a large part of the southwest section of Garfield County, as well as most of Blaine County, all of Dewey County and a portion of Woodward County. Dobrinski’s district will give up Canadian County to cover the more rural Garfield County.
HD 58, currently held by Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, would include the extreme western part of Garfield County, as well as all of Woods, Alfalfa and Major counties, and a portion of Woodward County.
But House District 41, currently held by Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, would be essentially cut in half and removed from the Enid area entirely.
The 775-square-mile district currently runs from the northwest and southwest parts of Garfield County, down through a portion of Kingfisher County and includes parts of Canadian and Oklahoma counties. The new district would drop Garfield County, and include only the southeast corner of Kingfisher County, the southwest corner of Logan County as well as the northeast corner of Canadian County and a small part of the northwest corner of Oklahoma County.
In the Senate, Senate District 19, currently held by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, would continue to include all of Alfalfa, Garfield and Grant counties, as well as a portion of Kay County.
Senate District 27, currently held by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, would include all of Major, Woods, Woodward, Dewey, Harper, Ellis, Roger Mills, Beaver, Texas and Cimarron counties.
Anyone unable to attend Tuesday's meeting may email comments to the House at redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov, Senate at redistricting@oksenate.gov, or contact their state representative or state senator. All comments and public testimony will be shared with the committees.
