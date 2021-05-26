ENID, Okla. — Redistricting offices for the Oklahoma Senate and House have announced town hall meetings, including one this summer in Enid, to discuss the congressional redistricting process.
Legislators and redistricting office staff will answer questions and take comments from the public during the meetings, which will be held in each of the state’s congressional districts.
Town hall dates will be held in Oklahoma City, July 8; virtually, July 13; in Enid, July 20; in Tulsa, July 22; in McAlester, July 27; in Lawton, July 29; and virtually again Aug. 3.
Enid’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. in Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow.
The meeting is open to the public, and no signup is required.
Signups to attend virtually can be found at https://www.okhouse.gov/Publications/VirtualMeets.aspx.
Anyone unable to attend the meetings can email comments to the House at redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov or Senate at redistricting@oksenate.gov or contact their state representative or state senator. All comments and public testimony will be shared with the committees.
“Just as we did with legislative redistricting, the Legislature is committed to an open and transparent process for congressional redistricting,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, chairman of the Senate select committee on redistricting. “We encourage those interested in the process to join us in-person or virtually to learn more about congressional redistricting.”
By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years following the decennial Census, according to a Senate release.
The Legislature plans to reconvene in a special session in the fall to complete congressional redistricting and make any necessary adjustments to legislative districts upon the release of final Census data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.