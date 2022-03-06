Howdy market watchers. What a week. Russia’s attack on the Ukraine wages on.
Resistance fighting from the Ukrainian people has been impressive and brought hope in a fight that was thought to come to a quick conclusion. Putin miscalculated. However, this has only intensified the siege, and as long as Putin lives, Russia will take the Ukraine.
Sanctions from the West have escalated with increasing calls from U.S. Congress and onlookers to cut off Russia’s energy exports. At a time when U.S. inflation is at a 40-year high, President Biden considers that move as a last resort. Are we there yet? It seems so. WTI crude surged above $100 a barrel this week, putting in a $116.57 high in fact, on supply chain disruptions as the Democrats continue to value climate change over the silver bullet of removing self-imposed constraints on domestic oil production.
Oil is a fungible product and even if the West bans Russian energy, there still are supporting countries from which to buy. Even still, it will bite Russia. It also will contribute to higher global inflation through oil prices that could reach $150 a barrel and natural gas that popped above $5 per million BTUs again this week. The first $5 average gasoline prices were reported this week in California.
Sanctions on Russian energy production seem inevitable. The private sector already is on the offense. Global oil companies this week announced an exit from Russia and UK dockworkers refused to unload Russian natural gas vessels. The politics will catch up. Bottomline, it looks that energy prices will go higher, so get prepared now. The ULSD Heating Oil contract is a proxy for diesel prices. One contract is 42,000 gallons and so hefty, but is the way to hedge your diesel price exposure. While prices already have moved higher, it probably is time to purchase more of your summer diesel needs as we could go higher if the aforementioned becomes reality.
Crude oil charts finished the week with an inside day, lower high and higher low from the previous session, suggesting that a breakout next session likely will see follow-through in that direction. It seems this likely will be higher. Watch for developments over the weekend to factor in to the energy market reopen at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Higher energy markets will support grain prices, particularly corn for ethanol. While wheat has been the major mover, it sure seems that corn could next take the spotlight. The Ukraine is the fourth largest exporter of corn. Planting season for corn in the Ukraine is typically early May. Even if the invasion is over by then, the state of agricultural affairs will be far from normal at best. $8.00 corn is not out of the question. December 2022 corn futures finished the week near $6.30 per bushel, while front-month May corn contracts settled at $7.54 after reaching a high this week of $7.82¾.
Soybeans were an early mover before the crisis in the Ukraine and have been relatively quiet though extremely volatile since then. China has been a major buyer of U.S. soybeans this past week. They likely are preparing for what is yet to come. May futures settled the week at $16.60, while November new crop futures finished at $14.50. U.S. dollar strength broke above the 97.50 level this week. Despite this relative increase in the cost of U.S. origin supplies, I expect grain exports from the U.S. to still pick up as a stable supplier.
As U.S. wheat breaks dormancy and planting season begins for U.S. row crops, the weather is going to play a larger factor in markets. Drought in the U.S. winter wheat belt remains severe. Sunday rains are most welcome, but far from enough to replenish the shortfall. The two-week, $4.00 surge in wheat prices that hit over $12.00 on Friday is tempting to forward contract. The current drought situation, however, makes production anything but certain. Producers should be cautious in contracting more than their crop insurance APH in case of production shortfalls and higher prices that would require buyouts on undelivered bushels.
With deferred contracts being lower than current wheat futures, grain companies dropped basis this week and did not allow farmers to lock in new crop basis.
Urea bids evaporated for a time this past week as well. Hopefully, this market inversion levels out as we approach harvest so that this exceptional circumstance does not continue to limit options. At one point this week, 2022 KC wheat contracts were limit up on expanded limits while 2023 futures were limit down all in the same moment. The February 2008 high for KC wheat was just over $13.84 and I believe $15.00 could be in the cards if the circumstances are right.
Sidwell Insurance brought to our attention this week the seldom used price cap in revenue protection policies that limits the price paid to farmers on claims. The provision states that “the harvest price will not be greater than the projected price multiplied by 2.00.” The initial or projected price for wheat set at last year’s planting is $7.08. That implies $14.16 is the highest price crop insurance will pay producers on revenue loss. Therefore, even locking in APH bushels does not pay you for prices above $14.16 in case of loss and inability to deliver on forward contracts.
Producers concerned about this on contracted bushels should consider call options before prices get to that level. Give me a call if you would like to talk through this strategy and the associated cost.
The cattle market this week was hit hard by higher feed grains and declining consumer confidence and concern over rising inflation and the Black Sea conflict. Since Feb. 16, March feeder cattle have lost nearly $16 per cwt. Friday’s action could be a blow off bottom with futures recovering $3.5 per cwt off the lows not seen since May 2021. Producers selling in the next couple of weeks still need to consider protection if this market reapproaches the $150 level. As I have said before, I believe this market has a strong recovery ahead with liquidations continuing due to drought.
In the meantime, large runs of stockers are being sold off wheat pasture as first hollow stem nears with limited forage remaining and higher wheat prices encouraging producers to harvest wheat and not graze out. I believe this will only propel cattle prices further once the dust settles.
Fat cattle futures broke the Oct. 1 low on Friday, but recovered well off those levels. Again, this could suggest a potential blow off bottom after filling the chart gap on Thursday from Nov. 2 and 3. If selling cattle here, consider buying call options for the potential to ride these markets back higher. Give me a call if you would like to implement an upside, call option strategy for your operation should markets remain under pressure when you sell your cattle.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
