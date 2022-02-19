Enid’s Stride Bank Center will transform into a home-grown honkytonk in April when the Red Dirt Roadshow rolls into town.
The April 22 show, produced by JNP Productions, will feature Stoney Larue, Cody Canada and The Departed, and Micky and the Motorcars.
Over a nearly 20-year career, the Lone Star-born and Oklahoma-raised LaRue has transformed himself into a Red Dirt Renaissance man. Forging connections with his fans is paramount for LaRue, who plays more than 200 live shows a year. His base is loyal, not just within the Red Dirt regions.
For LaRue, who has sold more than one million albums and singles in his career, fun means being on the road and playing live, tapping into a vast catalog that includes influential LPs like 2005’s “The Red Dirt Album,” 2019’s “Onward,” and his 2007 live document “Live at Billy Bob’s Texas.”
Canada was lead singer/songwriter of the Oklahoma-based alt-country band Cross Canadian Ragweed from its inception in 1998 to its dissolution in 2010. In that time, they sold over a million albums. Canada has returned to vintage Cross Canadian form seizing the opportunity to take the lead of his new band, The Departed.
Micky and Gary Braun are members of the seminal country music Braun Family and have been immersed in Americana since they can remember. The brothers started Micky and the Motorcars and have been road-dogging America and beyond for the last 17 years. Gary, who handles guitar, mandolin, harmonica, harmonies and occasionally lead vocals, and Micky, lead vocalist and acoustic guitaris,t are joined in the Motorcars by Joe Fladger on bass, Bobby Paugh on drums and percussion, and new bandmate Pablo Trujillo on guitar.
The Red Dirt Roadshow begins at 7 p.m. April 22. Adult ticket prices are $32 to $52. All tickets prices increase by $5 on the day of the event.
Tickets are available at the Stride Bank Center Box Office, by phone at (580) 616-7380 and online at https://www.stridebankcenter.com. For more information, contact Stride Bank Center (580) 616-7380.
