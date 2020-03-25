ENID, Okla. — The 15th annual HANOR Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ, traditionally held downtown the last weekend in April has been rescheduled to August due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 state emergency and global pandemic.
The event has been rescheduled to August 7-8, 2020, according to organizer and promoter Eagle Marketing.
The Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctions the event; cooking teams; and judges have been alerted to the change, according to Eagle Marketing.
