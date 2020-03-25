BBQ Day 2

Sandy and Kevin Andrew's chicken entry, from Boondoxx's BBQ, is ready for the judges during the 14th annual Hanor Smokin' Red Dirt BBQ in Enid Saturday, April 27, 2019. This year's event has been postponed due the coronavirus COVID-19 health concerns.

 Bonnie Vculek | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — The 15th annual HANOR Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ, traditionally held downtown the last weekend in April has been rescheduled to August due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 state emergency and global pandemic.

The event has been rescheduled to August 7-8, 2020, according to organizer and promoter Eagle Marketing.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctions the event; cooking teams; and judges have been alerted to the change, according to Eagle Marketing.

