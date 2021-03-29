ENID, Okla. — Food, fun and fare were the features of the day Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Enid Event Company’s Red Brick Road Festival.
According to EEC’s Facebook Page, the event drew 2,652 guests to downtown Enid to the food truck and vendors selling wares during the event.
That number was in addition to the vendors and kids, according to the site.
Last year’s festival was one of the last public events before the COVID-19 pandemic caused activities to shut down locally and across the state and nation.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.