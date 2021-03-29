You have permission to edit this article.
Red Brick Road Festival

210328-news-food truck 1 BH.jpg

People line up to buy food and drinks (above) during the Red Brick Food Truck and Art Festival on Saturday in downtown Enid, March 27, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
210328-news-food truck 2 BH.jpg

Kris Fairchild (right) paints while sitting in her booth during the Red Brick Food Truck and Art Festival Saturday, March 27, 2021.

ENID, Okla. — Food, fun and fare were the features of the day Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Enid Event Company’s Red Brick Road Festival.

According to EEC’s Facebook Page, the event drew 2,652 guests to downtown Enid to the food truck and vendors selling wares during the event.

That number was in addition to the vendors and kids, according to the site.

Last year’s festival was one of the last public events before the COVID-19 pandemic caused activities to shut down locally and across the state and nation.

