In addition to the Recycle Center, at 215 E. Chestnut, Enid has other options for people who want to recycle their items.
Southside Recycling, 516 E. Hackberry, accepts metal items such as washers, dryers, iron, cars, aluminum cans and aluminum sheets.
When things like appliances, tires, oil, antifreeze and metal goods are brought to the landfill, city Solid Waste Supervisor Tim Stephens said they get recycled.
Interstate All Battery Center, 5601 W. Garriott, recycles batteries.
In 2011, Chris Feeney, the director of vocational services for Supported Community Lifestyles, founded Keepin’ Enid Green, a private collection service that “encourages recycling by making it easy and convenient.”
The service is $12 a month or $120 for an entire year, with two months for free. It also provides an 18-gallon recycling bin to residents who sign up.
Feeney said Keepin’ Enid Green serves about 500 homes in Enid.
The container is picked up once a week and brought to the Recycle Center to be sorted, and Feeney said all the materials collected with Keepin’ Enid Green are donated back to the city. The money is then split between the city and the SCL clients who work at the Recycle Center.
The convenience of Keepin’ Enid Green and helping save the environment are why Feeney continues to operate it.
“We have encouraged a lot of people to recycle that wouldn’t have done that otherwise,” he said. “There’s a finite landfill space, and if we don’t do our part now, everything’s just going to go to the trash. … It’s a throwaway society, and we got to do our part. We’ve got to keep that stuff out of the dump and reuse as much as possible.”
The biggest tip for recycling, Feeney said, is to pay attention and recycle only the acceptable items because things like glass, which are not accepted items, can contaminate an entire trailer load.
4RKids also provides recycling services and accepts recyclable materials like aluminum cans, cardboard and paper and has contracts with companies to pick up paper to shred — which is 25 cents per pound — and cardboard, 4RKids Executive Director Tricia Mitchell said.
Mitchell said 4RKids’ recycling program gives businesses an easy, cheap way to get rid of documents and support the foundation.
