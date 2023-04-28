A reception honoring outgoing Mayor George Pankonin and Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom.
The come-and-go event is free to the public, beginning with the social hour at 5:30 p.m. and continuing with recognition, presentations and remarks at 6 p.m.
Pankonin, originally from Minnesota, served as an Air Force enlisted man from 1970 to 1978 and as an Air Force officer from 1978 to 1993. He retired as a major after achieving his career goal of becoming a squadron commander in 1993. Post retirement, Pankonin has served as Ward 6 commissioner, mayor and volunteers for many organizations on and off base.
Pankonin was selected as Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year in 2014. He also was inducted as a Partner in the Sky at Vance Air Force Base in June 2016.
Allen, a fifth-generation Enid native, served four years as commissioner for Ward 1. Allen currently operates Allen Financial Service providing Medicare products to Oklahomans. He previously served as the Ward 1 commissioner from 1994 to 1999. He has served on the Enid Parks & Recreation Board and the Community Development Block Grant Funding Commission.
