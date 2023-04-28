Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Rain likely. High 54F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.