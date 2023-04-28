A reception honoring Mayor George Pankonin and Commissioner Jerry Allen is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom.
The come-and-go event is free to the public, beginning with the social hour at 5:30 p.m. and continuing with recognition, presentations, and remarks at 6 p.m.
Pankonin, originally from Minnesota, served as an Air Force enlisted man from 1970-1978 and as an Air Force Officer from 1978-1993. He retired from the Air Force as a major after achieving his career goal of becoming a squadron commander in 1993. Post retirement, Pankonin has served as Ward 6 commissioner, mayor, and volunteers for many organizations on and off base.
Pankonin was selected as the Enid Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year in 2014. He was also inducted as a Partner in the Sky at Vance AFB in June 2016.
Allen, a fifth generation Enid native, served four years as commissioner for Ward 1. Allen currently operates Allen Financial Service providing Medicare products to Oklahomans. He previously served as the ward one city commissioner from 1994 to 1999. He has served on the Enid Parks & Recreation Board and the Community Development Block Grant Funding Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.