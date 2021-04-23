ENID, Okla. — A reception honoring outgoing Enid city commissioners Ben Ezzell, Jonathan Waddell, David Mason and Jeff Funk will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Stride Bank Center, Grand Ballroom.
The come-and-go event is free to the public, with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and recognition, presentations and remarks at 6.
Ben Ezzell
Ezzell, an Enid native, served eight years as commissioner for Ward 3. Ezzell is a partner at Ezzell & Shepherd, PLLC, which focuses on banking, bankruptcy and commercial litigation. He has served on the board of directors for Enid Farmers Market, Gaslight Theatre, Greater Enid Arts and Humanities Council, Enid Regional Development Alliance, Enid Park Board, Main Street Enid, Enid Beautiful Inc., Oklahoma A+ Schools and Garfield County Election Board.
Jonathan Waddell
Waddell, originally from Tacoma, Wash., settled in Enid in 2013 after retiring from the U.S. Air Force. He has served four years on the commission and is an accomplished team builder and leader who has been recognized numerous times for his ability to assemble and train teams to accomplish complicated goals. He has served on Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Kaw Lake Funding Oversite Committee, Community Block Grant Committee, Enid Regional Development Authority Board and Public Access Television Advisory Board.
David Mason
Mason moved to Enid in 2007 from the southwest Oklahoma area. He taught school for 12 years before entering the insurance industry. David has worked to raise money for the March of Dimes and has served on CASA, Grand National Quail Club and Enid Rotary boards. He also has served on Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Jeff Funk
Funk was appointed to the Enid City Commission in January 2021 to fill a Ward 6 vacancy. He is a native of Manhattan, Kan., and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in journalism and mass communications. He moved to Enid in 2001 and joined the Enid News & Eagle as executive editor. He was promoted to general manager and then publisher in 2002, supervising operations of the daily newspaper, EnidNews.com, Vance Airscoop, Etown magazine, Eagle Marketing and commercial printing operations. He retired at the end of 2020 after a 45-year career in daily newspapers.
The current Ward 3, 4, and 6 commissioner terms expire May 1, 2021.
