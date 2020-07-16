Recent rain eases drought condition in Enid area

ENID, Okla. — Nearly 5 inches of rain in the last week helped combat the heat and ease the Enid area’s drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
Garfield County went from mostly severe drought and some extreme drought conditions to mostly moderate drought, with the northeast corner of the county classified as “abnormally dry,” according to USDM website.
The northeastern and north-central sections of the state saw easing of drought, while conditions in Northwest Oklahoma, western Oklahoma and the Panhandle region remained about the same. The Panhandle and western Oklahoma is seeing severe and extreme drought, according to the USDM.
Northwest Oklahoma and much of the state has been seeing temperatures around the century mark, with heat indexes well above 100, according to the National Weather Service.
However, thunderstorms have been present in the past week to provide rainfall in some areas.
The seven-day rainfall totals as of Thursday for the Garfield County Mesonet weather-recording sites were 4.60 at Breckinridge and 2.65 at Lahoma. Medford in Grant County received 4.94 inches. Nearly an inch of that rainfall total came in the last 24 hours, according to Mesonet. The U.S. Drought Monitor takes information on Monday for the Thursday condition graphic.
There currently is no chance of any rain for the area in the National Weather Service in the coming days.
The USDM website is hosted by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Lincoln-Nebraska, which produces the national monitor through a joint partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The drought map is created weekly by using information from climatological inputs such as drought and precipitation indexes and satellite-based assessments, according to the USDM.
“The USDM also incorporates ground truthing and information about how drought is affecting people, via a network of more than 450 observers across the country, including state climatologists, National Weather Service staff, Extension agents, and hydrologists,” the website states.
