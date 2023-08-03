ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors held its second annual continuing education conference at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Realtors from Enid, Ponca City, Stillwater, Woodward and Guymon attended the event.
“We had really good attendance with both Realtors and vendors,” said Christina Robinson, multi-list systems assistant.
Vendors presented information on everything from mortgage availability and home warranties, to home insurance rates.
The event gives Realtors an opportunity to take their continuing education courses and get information on how to better serve their clients. A Realtor has to renew his or her license every three years and is required to take 21 hours of continuing education.
“This was an opportunity to get some hours of my continuing education done and to get information from some vendors on who can help my clients in the process,” said Kara Kirton-Ormstron, a Realtor at Nicholas Real Estate.
Some of the courses offered were fair housing, ethics at work, diversity, marketing, advertising and social media compliance.
