Hiding money was a big part of earlier Christmases
My grandad and grandma practiced a yearly Christmas tradition for as long as I remember celebrating Christmas.
As I got older, part of the fun for me was helping them execute their plan. You see, they liked to hide money for their adult children and spouses every Christmas. I watched them plot, plan and laugh together from Thanksgiving all the way to Christmas Eve.
I’m sharing the most memorable ones here. One year they took little Santa mint cups and figured out they could take the round price tag off the bottom, put the money in the small spot, and then glue the tag back on over the money. These sat at everyone’s place around the dinner table that year.
Another year they baked money into tiny bread loaves! I think the funniest one I remember was the photo albums. They took 100 one-dollar bills and put the bills into every plastic picture holder in an old-fashioned photo album. I remember how long it took for everyone to retrieve their money!
Grandma even used a wreath that hung on her front door one year. She hid the money in the bells on the wreath! Our family knew there would be a treasure hunt every Christmas; they just never knew how hard it would be to find the treasure each year.
There are some old pictures of them hunting for money; but not nearly enough. As we grandchildren got older, we were included on a smaller scale in hunting for our money! I believe there were popcorn balls involved one Christmas (of course we ate them — Grandma was also an excellent cook!).
My grandad and grandma are both gone now; we haven’t continued the tradition every Christmas. There may be a random gift or money that is hidden, but it isn’t something we continue as our family has grown to be so large. However, we still tell stories of the amazing places they came up with for hiding money and with those stories comes much laughter.
The memories are precious and sweet; they have been passed down every Christmas so new generations know how loved their parents, grandparents, and great grand parents were. My hope is that one day one of my own grown children will re-start the tradition with their families and it will make new memories to share with future generations.
~ Valerie Schelensky, Enid
Candlelight Service holds special Christmas Eve meaning
Our family tradition on Christmas Eve includes going to a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at our home church Willow View on Purdue and returning home to a family Italian dinner.
Dessert is angel food birthday cake that we enjoy after singing “Happy Birthday to Jesus!” in honor of His birthday! We all open one present on Christmas Eve and I typically read The Christmas birth narrative from Luke 2.
After Christmas, we collect all our Christmas cards in a basket near our kitchen table and draw one card at dinner to enjoy reading again and to pray for the person or family who sent us the card. This fun tradition lasts months into the New Year!
~ Blessings, Mark and Robin McAdow Family, Enid
Blended family finds a way to carry Christmas traditions
My blended family’s Christmas tradition goes back to 2013 — the first year my mother, younger brother and I spent Christmas with my stepdad, older stepbrother, younger stepsister and younger stepbrother together as an official family.
Typically, in custody agreements, the children will spend one Christmas with one parent one year and the other parent the next year. My step-siblings’ parents had a custody agreement, but it was worked to where we did everything a day earlier, so that we’d be together for “our” Christmas every year.
The Johnson/McKendrick family’s Christmas Eve is Dec. 23, and our Christmas Day is Dec. 24.
Every year, we all gather on the evening of Dec. 23 and eat a Christmas dinner together. Afterward, we do crafts. One year, we decorated our own stockings. Another year, we made ornaments, and in 2020, we even decorated masks. Then, we each open one Christmas present before bringing air mattresses, blankets and pillows into the living room to watch “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2” together. After the movies — complete with popcorn, candies and other snacks — we all fall asleep in the living room, with the Christmas tree illuminating the room throughout the night.
When my siblings were younger, this “living room sleepover” made Santa’s visit a little harder to accomplish, but Santa always made it work somehow. We wake up on Dec. 24, open our presents and then eat monkey bread for breakfast before heading over to my stepdad’s family’s Christmas — which always has a theme. One year, we all wore onesies, and another, we dressed up as movie characters.
Some things have been added or removed, or slightly changed, throughout the almost 10 years we’ve celebrated the holidays together as a blended family, but simply being with each other is a Christmas tradition I’ll always cherish and remember.
~ Kelci McKendrick
Reporter, Enid News & Eagle
Stocking tradition has gone on for nearly 50 years
Christmas traditions change over the years as family dynamics change, but it’s always special to remember the traditions from our childhoods.
And then, when we grow up and become parents and grandparents ourselves, we often try to continue those traditions as best we can. One tradition we have tried to keep going in our family is making a big deal out of stockings.
It all started back when I was a teenager and too old for Santa Claus. Of course, Santa Claus still came, no matter how old we were; but instead of leaving presents around the tree, the stockings — for kids and adults — became more and more a part of our Christmas morning.
In fact, the stocking items became so prolific, my mother started having to forgo just the stockings and began using burlap sacks. The sacks held more than the stockings did, and were always full of surprises.
Those burlap sacks from my 1970s teenage days are still with me. That would make them nearly 50 years old now, and I occasionally have to make small repairs to them to keep them viable. I found several holes to mend this year. But, we still have them, and we still use them every Christmas.
The fact that these same burlap sacks are still holding stocking stuffers for all the adults keeps my childhood tradition alive in my mind, and they always remind me of my parents and my grandmother and the days when they were celebrating with us.
~ Merry Christmas everyone.
Cindy Allen
Enid News & Eagle Publisher
I’m going to build a snowman — tradition continues
It was the year 1998. Bud & Pam Mast, who lived in Eads, Colorado, were all out of ideas on what to get their daughter for Christmas. So together they made a snowman yard ornament. That was the beginning of a tradition.
Every year after that they made a new snowman yard ornament for their daughter, Sandy Tate. She was so thrilled by this tradition that it was the highlight of her Christmases, and she looked forward to seeing what new snowman they would come up with next. This tradition carried on for 19 years. Then came the passing of her mother Pam. The brother of Sandy, Charles Mast, then stepped up to help Bud continue the tradition for the next four years.
Bud moved to Enid in July of 2021; he is now 89 years old. He wanted to continue with the tradition, so in 2021 Sandy drew out a snowman and Bud painted it in his garage. That brought the total of snowmen up to 24. (The News & Eagle wrote a feature story about this on the Dec. 18, 2022, edition)
Bud, who had a welding business for close to 50 years, retired from welding & built a woodworking shop in the basement of his home, prior to moving to Enid. Here is where he spent most of his time building things. So, when he moved to Enid, he was out of stuff to do. That is when he came up with the idea to do 10 snowmen because he wanted to make sure Sandy had snowmen for years to come, in case he was unable to do some in the future. Well needless to say, Bud decided that he liked painting the snowmen to have something to do.
Sandy set out drawing up snowmen on plywood and recruited Scott Chivers to help cut the snowmen out when she was done drawing them. He would also cut the iron used to hold the snowmen up.
So, with the team effort of all three of them, Sandy now has 48 snowmen in her front yard, and Bud is currently finishing up 10 that will have the Tate grand kids’ names on them. The next ones that will be made up will be a snowman nativity scene.
~ Jim and Sandy Tate, Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.