Enid News & Eagle readers are invited to tell us who their favorite area businesses and service providers are as the official 2022 Best of Readers’ Choice campaign gets underway in its 32nd year.
“In 2021, we had more nominations for our Best of Readers’ Choice campaign than ever before,” said Cindy Allen, publisher and editor. “There simply is no substitute for Enid’s original and best-known Readers’ Choice campaign.”
The campaign starts today with nominations being taken online through June 26. The annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognize exceptional local businesses and professionals throughout the region in more than 160 categories.
Readers can participate in the first round by visiting enidnews.com/readerschoice to nominate their favorite businesses. Nominations and voting are all online. The nomination period runs through 11:59 p.m. June 26.
The campaign includes two rounds of voting, first for nominations and the second round will be voting for the finalists. Participants in the nomination process and the voting process will automatically be entered into a drawing for cash prizes.
At the end of the nomination round, all the nominations will be tallied and the top three nominees in each category will be moved on to the voting round. Readers are then invited to cast their votes to name the winners.
“The entire process is done online and ensures the greatest accuracy,” Allen said. “By going online and nominating and voting, participants will be entered in a drawing for a $250 VISA gift card during each round.”
“Our Readers’ Choice promotion has such a long history because it works, it’s fun and it’s useful information to know,” Allen said. “It’s been so successful, others have tried to copy its success. However, Enid News & Eagle’s Readers’ Choice is the most authentic, complete recognition of our businesses that are the fabric of Enid and surrounding community.
Enid News & Eagle has been around for more than 127 years serving the advertising and marketing needs of our businesses, Allen said.
“We have worked with these businesses through thick and thin. We’ve helped them recognize successes and achievements, and we’ve served them as they’ve grown and changed their businesses and we’ve grown and changed our business. No other advertising, marketing and news organization has been doing what we do for as long as we have. So, it’s important to us to see our local businesses succeed and thrive,” she said.
Readers will need to create an online account if they don’t already have one. There is no charge to create an account, and voting in Readers’ Choice is free. The Readers’ Choice Winner’s section will be visible throughout the promotion on the enidnews.com website.
“Being nominated and also being named a winner is a big deal for our local and area businesses,” Allen said. “This promotion provides fun and useful information to know and share. And, it’s a way for those selected businesses and professionals to set themselves apart.
“We look forward to hearing from our readers about their favorite places to shop, eat, do business and be entertained,” Allen said. “Go online now and create your account and get started with your nominations.”
How to nominate: Log on to enidnews.com and click on the Readers’ Choice Best of Enid tab. If you don’t have an account, you can create one here by filling out the online form. Once your account is created, you can make nominations in more than 160 categories. If you need assistance, call (580) 548-8126 or (580) 548-8136.
