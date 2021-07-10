The nominations are in, and the top three contenders in each of the Enid News & Eagle’s Reader’s Choice categories have been tabulated.
Now, it’s time for Enid News & Eagle readers to vote on their favorite businesses, professionals and service providers as the second phase of the 2021 Enid Readers’ Choice campaign gets underway on Monday.
“We were excited about the overwhelming response we had to our nominating round,” said Cindy Allen, publisher and editor. “We had more than 48,000 nominations by local readers — a huge response and one that shows just how grateful our readers are for their favorite businesses, service providers and organizations.”
The 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. During this voting round, readers will select their favorite of the three top contenders in each category.
“The Enid New & Eagle’s Reader’s Choice Awards are a great way for our readers to reward local businesses and professionals for their excellent efforts serving the Enid community,” Allen said. “We want to remind everyone how important their votes are.”
Readers may vote by going to www.enidnews.com/readerschoice and vote in each of the categories. Voting will start Monday and last through Aug. 8.
“Look for posters around town promoting Reader’s Choice,” Allen said. “The posters include a QR code which readers can download and get to the survey right there. Also, tell your friends, neighbors and family members to vote as well.”
Being voted the “Best of Enid” gives businesses bragging rights and an additional way to promote their business throughout the year.
“As we continue to pull away from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for our businesses to have a strong economic year,” Allen said. “Our businesses are the fabric of our community, and their good service deserves recognition.”
How to vote:
All voting will be done online. Log on to enidnews.com and click on the Readers’ Choice Best of Enid tab. If you don’t have an account, you can create one here by filling out the online form. Once your account is created, you can vote in up to 150 categories. If you need assistance, call (580) 548-8126 or (580) 548-8136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.