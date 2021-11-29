RE/MAX realty company will bring its hot air balloon to downtown Enid Monday evening, Nov. 29, 2021, to set up beside the Christ Tree for a night glow display and possibly tethered rides if the weather permits, according to Kurt Young with the Enid RE/MAX.
RE/MAX has worked with organizers of The One Enid, which is sponsoring the 140-foot-tall Christmas tree that was officially lit for the holiday season during the Enid Lights Up the Plains event Friday night.
Young said the balloon, which is based in Kansas City, will be inflated Monday evening, with set up estimated to begin at 4 p.m., and the fire within will make a pretty sight next to the tree and surrounding decorations.
He said the wind right now makes any possible ride decisions up in the air, but if they are offered it would be on a first-come basis as time allows. Donations would be accepted for the Children's Miracle Network, which is supported by the corporation.
