Waterline work on Randolph is set to begin in several weeks in the downtown Enid area, city officials said Wednesday.
Beginning March 15, construction on new water mains will last for three weeks for each block of Randolph from Railroad Avenue down to Washington, residents and business owners were told during a project update presentation in Stride Bank Center.
From 7th to Washington, contractors from Oklahoma City are connecting 12- and 10-inch water mains, as well as connecting private services to water meters.
Through early June, parking spaces will be blocked and outside lanes will be closed as workers move through downtown, city project engineer Jason Unruh said.
Preliminary work already has begun on the street outside Simpson's Old Time Museum, but city spokesperson Derrick Silas said the full project still is set to move downtown March 15. Workers are covering a hole they dug and putting in a pipe as they fill, he said.
A second phase of mill and overlay work will then start later in the summer, Unruh said. Workers will rip out old and put in new street asphalt, as well as install new ADA-compliant ramps and landings and make isolated repairs to sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
The $1.5 million-plus water work began last month, and the first scheduled section of the water main installation from 7th to 4th will be done by Friday. The next from 4th to Railroad Avenue will be complete by the end of next week.
Railroad to 2nd is from March 15-April 2; 2nd to Grand, April 5-23; and Grand to Independence, April 26-May 14.
The final section from Independence to Washington is set to run from May 17-June 4.
The first week of work on each block will see workers trenching, laying pipe and backfilling 100-foot increments a day, Unruh said.
“So as they go down the block, the parking spaces behind them are going to be opened up,” he said.
In the second week, service and main connections will be installed, and staff will perform pressure and bacteria testing.
The final week, the city would shut off water for tie-ins to service and mains for four to eight hours at a time. Concrete work would then be done toward the final three to five days.
Unruh said the project’s contractors, Southwest Water Works, would provide 48-hour notice to everyone affected. The city of Enid also will put out public notice through communications staff, he said.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city would in the coming weeks provide more detailed information about costs of connecting private waterlines during the third week of water work.
Brian Hacker, who owns Apex Title and Closing Services downtown, asked if workers could do water line work in the evening when less people are in the area.
Unruh replied that during the third week of connections, the city would see if those timeframes would work better for certain residents and businesses and decide then.
“We obviously can’t accommodate every single wish, but we’ll do our best,” Unruh said.
Business owners again expressed concern about alternate parking options for themselves and customers when spaces would be torn up.
Mickey De La Cruz, who owns both Panevino Wine & Steak and the Youngblood Grille, asked if anything had been done about the parking situation, since city leaders said they would be contacting private lot owners after they last presented in December.
Gilbert said one option while road work is happening in front of businesses would be the city-owned parking lot behind the former StarTech building.
He and Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid, said they would be looking into other options in the area, then make a visual for the public.
City commissioners in mid-November approved a revised contract from last May with Southwest Water Works that nearly tripled the amount from under $400,000 to a total $1.58 million. Contracted time also was increased from 120 projected days to 360 days.
This contract revision added the two remaining bid alternates — Grand to the railroad and Washington to Grand — to the first alternate of the railroad to 5th and the base bid of 5th to 7th.
Once the new fiscal year begins in July and the second road work contract for mill and overlay work is awarded, road reconstruction work will begin, Gilbert said.
City commissioners in February had awarded the first contract of $350,965 to Cummins Construction, of Enid, for corner node work that’d meet ADA specifications.
The city will hold a third presentation meeting once the contract is finalized this summer, he said.
