ENID, Okla. — Center lanes Randolph from Grand to 2nd and the outside lane of northbound Grand at Randolph are closed for emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer main, according to the city of Enid.
The closure on Randolph affects both eastbound and westbound lanes, according to the city. Barriers will be in place for one to two weeks as work continues.
Motorists are encouraged to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution during the construction effort, the city advised.
