ENID, Okla. — East Randolph between North 4th and North 5th will be closed until 5 p.m. Tuesday for city crews to clean up after demolishing a building the city of Enid bought from a former city commissioner in August.

The building, located on a FEMA-regulated flood plain at 324 and 328 E. Randolph, was demolished in order to maintain the storm-water structure underneath.

Demolition was the only legal option, according to the city. Substantial improvement — or work done equal to 50% of a structure’s market value — to structures located on a flood plain is prohibited by federal law.

Motorists are encouraged to follow posted detour signs and to drive with caution in this area.

Former Ward 3 commissioner Ben Ezzell, whose building was damaged by the city during road work elsewhere on Randolph, settled with the current city commission in August, rather than move forward with a condemnation hearing in county court.

Ezzell and his wife received a total $150,000 from the city to buy his three lots.

