The Ranch Circle cul-de-sac will be closed beginning Wednesday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
ENID — Funeral services for James H. "Jim" Robinson, 78, Enid, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID — Funeral services for Norma Jean (Suenram) Quiggle will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
