ENID, Okla. — Ramsey’s What Ever Store, 2601 N. 4th, has been in business for 40 years and held a customer appreciation day on Saturday.
The store’s motto is, “Whatever you need, we probably have it,” and the store is true to that name, offering everything from guitars and car stereos to hardware and plumbing supplies needed for home improvement.
The activities included a bounce house, petting zoo and face painting free of charge, as well as food trucks and monster truck rides available to those in attendance. There was also ice cream available, as Froz’n Shakes Mini Golf was on location.
Robert Ramsey, who owns the store with his wife Renee, has worked at the store since it was opened in 1983 by his parents Rex and Betty Ramsey. There has been a 40-year tradition of it being a family owned business, Robert Ramsey said, as his kids have also worked at the store.
He said the store started as a tool store, and within the first few years the inventory had grown to the point of needing a larger location. The store has been located in its current location for the past 35 years.
“We were in one little building by Buck’s Bodyshop, a real small building, and then we moved to North Enid to a bigger building,” Ramsey said. “Then we outgrew that one and moved here and been here for about 35 years.”
Ramsey said he started working at Ramsey’s What Ever Store in 1983 when he was 18 and was the only one working with his parents in the beginning and has worked at the store ever since.
He said three years ago, the store changed suppliers to Orgill, which has operated since 1847, and is a distributor to five businesses in Enid. Ramsey said changing distributors has allowed him to offer the same products as larger stores and at a lower cost.
“I always say they can find stuff here you can’t find anywhere,” Ramsey said. “I’ve got stuff from 40 years ago. Most of the new stores, if it isn’t new and popular they get rid of it. I just keep piling it up.”
Ramsey’s is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and offers online shopping at ramseyswhatever.com.
Ramsey said he never thought the store would be open 40 years later, but that he sees it continuing into the future with more anniversaries to celebrate.
“We definitely want to see the 50th, and hopefully it will get bigger,” he joked.
