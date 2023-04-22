ENID, Okla. — National Weather Service meteorologists are reporting possible drought relief is in the forecast for the coming week across western Oklahoma.
Rain chances in the Enid area ranged from 20% on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to 90% on Tuesday, according to the NWS, and the area could see substantial totals. There is a possibility of rain in the NWS forecast from Monday through Thursday.
According to a map of precipitation potential, Enid falls in the 2-3 inch rainfall range, with far Northwestern Oklahoma in the 1.5 to 2 inch range. Southwest Oklahoma is forecast to see .5 to 1.5 inches of rain.
All of Northwest Oklahoma is in extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which looks at soil samples for moisture weekly.
The rain chances come with cooler temperatures, as the highs are forecast to only reach into the low 60s Sunday and the mid-50s Monday through Wednesday, climbing back into the low-60s on Thursday and upper-60s on Friday. according to the NWS.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. with a high near 56 and north wind sustained ant 10-17 mph and fusing to 26. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 and light and variable northeast wind, according to the NWS.
Sunday’s forecast is for partly sunny skies, with a high near 63 and light northeast wind, turning from the southeast in the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly could with a low around 39 and light south wind.
Rainfall chances and cloudy skies dominant the forecast starting Monday, with a 50$ chance of rain, rising to 80% Monday night and 90% Tuesday before fall to 80% Tuesday night, 60% Wednesday, 40% Wednesday night and 20% Thursday, the NWS predicts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.