Howdy market watchers. They say you appreciate things more the longer you do without.
There is no other way to accurately explain how all of us farmers are feeling right now with the long-awaited, soaking rains in the Southern Plains. My 1-year-old daughter even commented this is the most rain she’s seen in her whole life. This week’s precipitation, totaling anywhere from 3-4 inches, has indeed been life changing for spring crop prospects, grass pasture green-up and yes, even the winter wheat that is in latter stages of maturity.
This second year of drought has taken a significant toll on the winter wheat crop with ratings prior to the rains making another record low at 26% good to excellent, down 1% from the week prior as well as last year at this time. Oklahoma’s ratings dropped 7% in just one week to 6% good with none rated in the excellent category. Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado conditions remained unchanged at 14, 21 and 23% good to excellent, respectively.
The recent heat and high winds followed by freeze were enough to do in a large number of acres after many months of extreme drought that continues across parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado and Nebraska. While the recent change in weather will see wheat conditions improve next week and pressured wheat markets lower this week, it does not factor in the thousands of acres that have been released by crop insurance and will not be harvested. And we have likely not yet seen the end to this year’s wheat crop losses.
However, for the fields that had just the right combination, rains and cooler weather will improve filling of berries in the head, as well as overall quality of the wh eat that will be taken to harvest. An utter disaster could have just been avoided with the grace of needed rains.
As corn emerges and soybeans, sesame and sorghum are soon to be planted, these rains have come at an optimal time. With pasture conditions some of the worst in history and hay virtually non-existent and prohibitively expensive, the importance of a solid start to summer grass pastures has never been greater. Depending partly on the price of wheat in the coming weeks, which I do believe will rebound, we likely are to see very limited supply of wheat hay this year due to thin stands and short stature.
Now that we have moisture, I would advise producers to spray and fertilize pastures with as much as they can afford. Fertilizer prices also have started to rebound with returning demand due to the rain, as well as natural gas prices creeping higher. The value of grass to graze or hay to bale will continue to be worth plenty, with demand expected to remain elevated due to the bullish fundamentals in the cattle complex caused by the drought amid strong domestic and export demand.
It was a frustrating week for bulls in the grain market as the massive selloff that started on April 19 continued until Friday’s relief rally. This week’s roll from May to July grain futures was part of it. In just eight trading sessions, KC wheat lost $1.25, making new recent lows below March 10 levels, soybeans gave up over $1 and corn trading down $0.75, making lows below July 2022 levels. The July 25-26, 2022, gap on the corn chart filled on Thursday.
U.S. corn planting remains ahead of schedule, while frost has effected some early planted corn. China’s cancellation of 233,000 metric tons of U.S. corn imports this week for delivery in the 2022-23 marketing year dealt a blow to the recent optimism from recent large purchases. The U.S. dollar continued to ease lower with a failed attempt to break higher on Friday. The FOMC meets again this week with the rate decision released mid-day on Wednesday. It sounds likely like the Fed may yet again increase rates by 25 basis points even as inflation cools.
There also remains a gap on July soybeans down at $13.55, around 50 cents below Friday’s close. I believe beans will find some strength with the rest of the grain complex, but you need to be aware of these gaps in the extreme volatility that continues in these markets. Soybean planting is running double the average pace and ahead of expectations. The planting pace over the coming weeks will be watched carefully by markets leading up to USDA’s next WASDE and Crop Production reports on May 12.
The upcoming expiration on May 18 of the recent extension to the Black Sea grain export corridor could be a major factor in wheat and corn price volatility. Russia has demanded reconnection of the Rosselkhozbank to the international SWIFT banking system for ag exports. This week, the U.S. offered the Russian Agricultural Bank to process payments through JP Morgan, which was rejected by Russian officials. We are awaiting Russia’s response to a UN letter outlining terms under which the deal can continue. Expect more market moving rhetoric ahead.
As part of the CME’s bi-annual assessment of daily price trading limits, the regular daily trading limits will be changing May 1 for soybeans that are increasing $0.05 to $1.05 per bushel while CBOT and KCBT wheat will decrease by $0.05 to $0.60 per bushel. After a limit up or down session, expanded limits for soybeans increase to $1.60 per bushel while wheat increases to $0.90 per bushel. Corn remains at $0.45 per bushel with expanded limits at $0.70 per bushel.
The cattle complex remains the same at $0.07 per pound for feeder cattle with expanded limits double that while live cattle contracts can trade at $0.0575 per pound daily with double expanded limits. The cattle bulls were tamed somewhat this week as April feeders and fed futures expired. Cash trade in fat cattle developed late in the week in around $173. As we roll to the June fed cattle contract that closed Friday around $165, it will be interesting to see where futures go from here relative to the cash market. August and beyond feeder contracts traded to new highs or near on Friday, but closed lower on the day. Cattle markets will be impacted this next week by grain movements, the macro market reaction to Fed rate hikes and cash strength. A beef packer plant was shut down in Colorado on Friday, but isn’t seen to have any major impact with numbers shifting to another location or be covered by Saturday shifts. Rains should support cash market for grass cattle although we are not out of the drought yet. Feeder futures are due for a breather, but the uptrend remains strong and will need macro headwinds to see a set back to fill the lower chart gap.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
