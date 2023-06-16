ENID, Okla. — As rain plagues the state, wheat harvest suffers.
Oklahomans prayed for rain only months prior to the 2023 harvest season as severe drought swept the state. Now, it’s rain that is holding back the harvest.
“We’ve had more cloud cover in May, and we have had cooler temperatures and then, with the rainfall, it’s really kind of put us in a climate almost like the Pacific Northwest,” Mike Schulte, executive director of Oklahoma Wheat Commission, said.
The current climate is a drastic shift from previous conditions. The spring season swapped droughts for floods.
One thing remains constant: harvest complications.
As mud keeps combines out of fields, moisture keeps crops out of grain elevators.
“When you have cooler temperatures and rainfall and high humidity like we’ve had, it allows the moisture content of the crop not to dry down,” Schulte said. “And the crop really needs to be at 11.5% to 12% (moisture) for elevators to want to take that because if it’s higher than that, then the grain is not stable. It won’t store well.”
But Northwest Oklahoma is no stranger to weather-related struggles.
Disaster struck earlier this year as the drought destroyed crops throughout northern Oklahoma. Now, rain is forcing surviving crops to await harvest as other areas move forward with theirs.
Local grain elevators, such as Johnston Seed Co. and Lahoma-Imo Farmers Co-Op, have yet to begin their harvests as of Thursday, and other grain elevators in the area report they are one to two weeks behind normal harvest schedule.
Robin Betchan, of Enterprise Grain Co., located in Kremlin, said they cut their first load on Wednesday. The mid-June start to production reflects the area’s rain totals, and Betchan said production began much earlier last year.
Betchan said Enterprise is impressed with its test weights, and protein hasn’t been “that bad at all.”
“You can’t be negative, can you, honestly, can you?” Betchan said. “You gotta keep a positive attitude.”
Other producers face similar struggles, with similar outlooks. Jon Nichols, of Carrier Mill & Elevator Co., said he is “very, very happy considering how things were looking early on.”
The drought faced by Northwest Oklahoma early in the year placed stress on the wheat. Schulte said stress on the crop often results in below-average yields, which he predicts could be an issue across the state.
Although it is early in the harvest season, Schulte said crops along the Interstate 35 corridor and U.S. 81 are looking better than originally expected. Test weights in the area are running from 60-62 pounds per bushel, but it is too early for most elevators to verify yields. According to Oklahoma Wheat Commission, the state average for protein was 12.1% as of Wednesday.
Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association estimated a statewide total of approximately 54 million bushels, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated a statewide total of approximately 49 million bushels. Schulte predicts a total of 50 million bushes, half of what Oklahoma generally took in in the past.
“If you look at the five-year average, we were at 102 million bushels over the five-year average between that,” Schulte said. “I think it’s gonna be half just based off of the amount of acres that had been abandoned in northwest, western and Panhandle regions of the state of Oklahoma.”
As of Wednesday, the commission considered the harvest 35% complete. By next week, more verified test weights, yields and protein levels will provide a more complete outlook on this season’s harvest, according to OWC.
