ENID, Okla. — Skies will remain mostly cloudy in the Enid area Thursday, with a high near 74 and south wind at 21-23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, across western Oklahoma and becoming more widespread Friday morning, the NWS forecast states.
A slight chance of showers and storms exists between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the NWS, with the risk of more severe weather coming later.
There is a risk for severe storms Friday morning across western and northern Oklahoma, with damaging wind gusts possible and a "very low" risk of tornados, according to the NWS, with large damaging hail across far western Oklahoma.
The highest severe risk will shift across central and southeast Oklahoma by late Friday morning and into the afternoon hours. The highest risk for tornados is during the afternoon and evening in southeast Oklahoma.
The NWS places the chance of rain for the Enid area at 80% in the overnight and early daylight hours Friday.
New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are predicted by NWS throughout the evening and again during the day, with higher amounts possible during storms.
Temperatures will rise to near 65 by 10 a.m. Friday and then fall to around 55 during the remainder of the day, according to NWS. South wind at 15-21 mph will turn from the northwest in the afternoon and could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday is forecast by the NWS to be sunny, with a high near 64 and gusty southwest wind.
The current longer-range forecast calls for a possibility of thunderstorms in north-central Oklahoma early Tuesday morning.
