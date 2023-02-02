STILLWATER — Stillwater residents are being encouraged to harvest rainwater by purchasing rain barrels.
The barrels would be purchased through Central Oklahoma Stormwater Alliance’s rain barrel promotion event.
The alliance and the city of Stillwater are promoting rain barrels as good for the environment and can potentially save residents money on water bills by harvesting rainwater for future use.
Rain barrels capture water from roofs, which can then be used to water lawns and gardens, wash cars and other similar uses. When runoff leaves a property, it can pick up pollutants and deposit them in waterways. Using rain barrels helps to reduce stormwater pollution by minimizing the amount of stormwater runoff that leaves a site.
Rain barrels are made from repurposed food-grade barrels and are offered in black, grey, blue and terra-cotta colors. Prices begin at $69.50. Rainwater totes with a 275 gallon capacity also will be available for order this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.