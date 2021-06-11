Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington, will host an open house and family activities 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The “full day of fun” will include motorized speeder rides, handcart competition and bike and rail rides, games, face painting by Claudia and tours of the museum’s two buildings and train yard, as well as food and treats.
Participants can play table board games in the Wanda Lee Dining Car.
From 1-3 p.m., local children’s book author Peggy Chambers will read her latest work, “Ian’s Magic,” in the museum’s Little Red Caboose children’s activity car.
Admission donations are $10 per person.
