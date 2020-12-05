ENID, Okla. — A Christmas gingerbread village rolled into the station at the Railroad Museum of Oklahoma on Saturday, bringing sweets, treats and cheer to families and guests who attended.
The museum held a decorating event on Saturday for the gingerbread village, complete with the museum, a church, a train and three houses, with sprinkles, gumdrops, candy canes, pretzels, icing, graham crackers and more ready to decorate — and eat.
“It’s like Candy Land came to life,” said Michah Dib, a visitor at the museum on Saturday, as he gazed at all the tasty decorations laid out for the village.
Museum Marketing Director Retha Joslin said this is the first time the Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, which has been open for 31 years, has held a decorating event for the giant gingerbread village.
About a dozen families showed up to help create the delicious village, crafting trees made out of cups, waffle cones, cereal and sprinkles, snowmen made out of marshmallows, cookies and candy, and fires made out of cookies, Twizzlers and pretzels.
Tables were set up with different crafts at each one, some with paints and others with candy to decorate the village, and Christmas music and movies played in the background, bringing in all the Christmas vibes while families decorated together.
(The turnout) was great,” said Caillie Fitzpatrick, a volunteer at the museum. “It wasn’t too many to where we couldn’t get that individual time with people, and it wasn’t too overly crowded. I think it was a great number.”
The giant village didn’t get fully decorated, but as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day, so Joslin said the museum will keep the village out for more decorating every Saturday for the rest of December.
Kristin Koehn has family visiting from out of town for the holidays, so she, her sister-in-law, Annesha Gib, and their kids have been trying to hit all the Christmas activities in town, deciding to take the children to decorate, check out the museum and play in the railroad yard.
Koehn collects trains, so going back to the festively decorated and historical museum for the first time in about five years was full of thrills, and for the out-of-towners, seeing the museum, playing in the yard and getting to decorate a gingerbread train was fun.
“It’s really nice to get away from all the stuff that’s going on out there in the real world,” Koehn said.
Chelsea Tuma and her sister-in-law Tonina Tuma also both brought their children to play at the museum Saturday as something for the three kids to do, and Chelsea Tuma’s 2-year-old son Orrin Tuma said his favorite part of the day was easy: cookies.
Though the village was snacked on, the museum staff and volunteers handed out nachos, hot dogs, chicken nuggets and drinks for guests for lunch, and they gave away ticket prizes including gift certificates from Chick-fil-A, Billy Sims BBQ and Muncy Photography, toys and a tea set plus more for attendees.
Sponsors and donors for the event include Jacksons of Enid, Park Thrift Avenue, Chick-f il-A, Billy Sims BBQ, Muncy Photography and Braum’s, all of whom Joslin thanked for helping out with the event.
Owner of the museum Frank “Watermelon” Campbell showed up as Santa Claus, along with his wife Edna, to visit with the kids and take pictures.
“It was a good event all around,” said museum volunteer Ryley Maness.
Fitzpatrick said she was glad the community showed up to support and get involved with the museum.
“It was really great that the people came out and supported the Railroad Museum,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s a lot of history in here, and people got to come out and join the event in order to keep it.”
The Railroad Museum of Oklahoma has been in operation since 1989 and is one of the largest collections of railroad material in the United States, boasting one of the largest collections of railroad China dishes in the world.
The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and is located at 702 N. Washington St. A $5 donation is suggested, but the museum is free to visitors.
