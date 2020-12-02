Railroad Museum of Oklahoma is hosting a Giant Gingerbread Village decorating event Saturday.
The Giant Gingerbread Village allows children, teenagers and adults to create and decorate a village, including a church, museum, three houses and a train. The museum will keep the village on display for the rest of December.
“We’re trying to do things because kids just aren’t getting to do a lot of things these days,” said Retha Joslin, marketing director for the museum. “It’ll be a lot of fun for all ages — teens, kids and parents. It’s a good time to get together.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place Saturday, Joslin said. Staff already sanitizes the museum regularly, and Joslin said guests can bring their own masks.
The decorating will be all out with icing, candy canes, graham crackers, Rice Krispies treats, gumdrops and other sweets to decorate the village, Joslin said. Visitors can add trees, sleds and more with the treats available, with instructions provided.
A free lunch and drink will be provided to those who bring a toy for the Toys for Tots collection, Joslin said. Santa also is flying in from the North Pole to visit the Little Red Children’s Caboose from 1-3 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded throughout the day. Joslin said guests will receive tickets at the door and will have chances throughout the day to win gift certificates from places such as Chick-fil-A and Billy Sims BBQ. Kids also will be given an old-fashioned gift bag with apples, oranges and candy.
There’s a $7 admission at the door. The Giant Gingerbread Village event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington.
