Races began to develop in two Enid wards after the second day of the candidate filing period Tuesday.
Incumbent Ward 4 City Commissioner Jonathan Waddell filed for reelection Tuesday, drawing an opponent in former commissioner Loyd C. Kaufman Sr. Whitney Roberts had also filed Monday for the seat.
In Ward 6, Ryan E. Redd and Scott Orr filed to fill the seat soon to be vacated by Commissioner David Mason.
Mason has said he would not seek another term due to his moving out of the ward in the near future. He was appointed to the commission in May 2019.
Enid voters in Wards 3, 4 and 6 will elect commissioners in the Feb. 9 election, along with a winner in the Ward 3 recall election for Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who would then term out in May.
Chad R. McDaniel filed for the Enid Public Schools Board of Education Office 6 seat, currently held by Kyle Whitehead, who filed for reelection Monday.
In Waukomis, Brett Perry filed for the Office 1 school board seat.
The candidate filing period for February’s election ends Wednesday statewide.
