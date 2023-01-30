WAYNOKA, Okla. — Two magnitude 3.0 earthquakes were centered about 10 miles south-southeast of Waynoka in southern Woods County late Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, and a magnitude 3.1 temblor struck west of Fairview late Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Sunday’s earthquakes were 20 minutes apart at 11:32 p.m. and 11:52 p.m., according to the USGS, at depths of 4.6 and 4.9 miles, respectively.
The quake in Major County, seven miles west of Fairview, was 2.5 miles deep and struck at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, the USGS website shows.
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are rarely felt, according to the USGS. There were no reports of damage reported.
