 https://earthquake.usgs.gov/

JEFFERSON, Okla. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, 8.7 miles south-southeast of Medford, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which was 5.9 miles east-southeast of Jefferson and 23.8 miles north-northwest of Enid, was at the surface, according to USGS.

Residents who felt the quake can report it at the USGS event webpage.

There have been nine earthquakes with a magnitude 3.0 or greater so far this year in Oklahoma, according to USGS.

