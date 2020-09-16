AMES, Okla. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake early Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020, in rural Major County.
The quake was reported at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday about four miles northwest of Ames and 22 miles west-southwest of Enid.
Depth of the quake was about 4 miles.
The quake was approximately 10 miles southwest of two earlier quakes, magnitudes 2.9 and 3.5, reported by USGS on Aug. 31 about 2 miles southeast of Meno.
