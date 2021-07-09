ENID, Okla. — One night in 2017, Chloe Fuksa bolted awake in a cold sweat with an epiphany: She was going to open a bookstore.
In the early months of 2018, Fuksa and her family worked to build up the business with their connections throughout town.
From the painters to the carpenters, from the accountants to the business managers — almost everyone Fuksa worked with could be reached with a quick call from her contacts list.
By October, her bookstore, Putnam Six, opened for business in Sunset Plaza, at Garriott and Cleveland.
Fuksa started the store with a small collection of books in just a few genres. Now, almost three years later, the bookstore has everything from children’s books to biographies, from young adult fiction to classics, and from puzzles to journals.
Fuksa was inspired to start a bookstore due to her childhood love of reading, she said. She had always had a passion for nonfiction and historical tales. She also enjoys biographies, feeling “inspired by people’s stories.” And occasionally she’ll read a thriller novel to mix up her rotation.
“Books can take you away,” Fuksa said.
Her parents, Bruce and Sherri Fuksa, raised Chloe in Enid before she left for college in Boulder, Colo., where she studied political science and geography.
She returned to work for Enid’s legislative members at the state Capitol: Rep. Chad Caldwell, then for Rep. John Enns. When Enns’ term was ending, Fuksa started looking for job opportunities back in her hometown. She was tired of feeling lost in a big city, she said.
“I felt like a small fish in a big pond,” she said.
In Enid, however, Fuksa said she felt like she knew everyone — and throughout the pandemic last year, Fuksa’s store was supported directly by the community. Putnam Six was featured on Enid’s Cash Mob, which sends the Facebook community members to a specific store for a day. She also began selling books curbside and made occasional deliveries around town.
As time drew on, things staying shut down, Fuksa said she was selling more books than ever. She attributed the increase in customers to boredom, saying, “there’s only so much Netflix you can watch.”
She also said she felt that Enid’s commitment to community inspired more readers.
“That outpouring of support made me know that it would be OK,” Fuksa said. “People want you to succeed. The community has my back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.