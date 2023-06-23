ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid Amateur Radio Organization are ready to show local and area residents what they are made of as they participate in the Amateur Radio Relay League summer field day starting at noon Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the main pavilion at Crosslin Park.
The local organization will set up a 12-hour — or as long as the enthusiasm lasts — event in which members will be talking to other operators around the world via radios by using varying methods such as Morse and digital codes and, of course, their voices, said James Popham, EARO president.
Members encourage the public to attend, and EARO gets bonus points for elected officials and community leaders who attend, he said. The group also encourages BSA Scouts to earn their radio merit badge at the event, said Ryan Sudlow, EARO vice president.
EARO members will keep a log that will show the call-signs of those contacted, the method in which they were contacted and general information that will be provided to the ARRL. In the past, the group has made hundreds of contacts on its field days, normally held in winter and summer.
Popham said while the field day is an excellent way to see what amateur radio is all about, it’s more about informing residents what the group does for its community.
“It's more to show them what our club is capable of than, necessarily, to pull them into the hobby,” Popham said. “But if they are interested that's one of those two-for-one kind of things. But it's nice to get them and show them what we're capable of.”
Amateur radio operators can be of great benefit to first responders and community leaders in the cases of emergency in which normal communications lines are overwhelmed or damaged, he said.
Some of those instances in which ham operators play a role are during or following hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and even terrorist events. Popham said radio operators played a major role when communications were overwhelmed at the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
EARO members even help volunteers communicate while performing their tasks yearly at the Oklahoma City Marathon.
The group meets monthly in person on the third Thursday of the week beginning at 6 p.m. in the west room at Blaze’s BBQ. The meetings are open to those interested in the club.
Group members also check-in via internet check-ins on a weekly basis, Popham said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.