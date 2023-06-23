Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.