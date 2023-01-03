ENID, Okla. —Community members wanting to learn more about fentanyl awareness, education, prevention and resources will have an opportunity to next week.
An Overdose Community Awareness Event, put on by North Central Oklahoma Drug and Alcohol Coalition, will be 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Room 131 at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, 2929 E. Randolph.
Theresa Sharp, chair of the coalition, said the event “highlights the alarming increase of accidental overdose deaths due to fentanyl and how it is affecting Oklahoma.”
“What we’re trying to do is just raise awareness,” Sharp said. “It’s a big deal in Oklahoma, so we want to make sure people are aware of fentanyl and what it will do, and also bring awareness to Narcan.”
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 47 fentanyl overdose deaths in the state in 2019, and that number more than doubled to 127 in 2020. Fentanyl was involved in nearly half of all opioid-related deaths, compared to 10% to 20% annually in previous years.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event. A a 20-minute documentary, “Dead on Arrival” by Dominic Tierno, will be shown, and a Q/A session with a professional panel — including a DEA/OBN agent, a therapist, a survivor, a medical professional and a treatment resource provider — will be held.
The event is free and open to the public. Continuing education units will be available for therapists who show up, and Narcan kits will be handed out to all attendees.
“Everyone who comes to the event can actually walk away with a Narcan kit, in the event that they come in contact with someone ... who might have overdosed so that they may be able to administer that Narcan and save their life,” Sharp said.
Resources from providers will be available at the event, too, Sharp said. Support groups Parents Helping Parents and Finding Hope will be there.
Disposal bags will be on-site if anybody wants to properly dispose of, as well.
The event also will be virtually available via Zoom. The meeting ID is 815 9553 1279, and the passcode is 470484.
For more information on the Overdose Community Awareness Event, or about the North Central Oklahoma Drug and Alcohol Coalition, contact Sharp by calling (580) 977-7479 or by emailing theresa.a.sharp@outlook.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.