A memorial service for a retired K9 with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will be held Wednesday afternoon.
The life of Spike, a Belgian malinois, will be honored at 1:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 216 W. Oxford, Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa said.
“The memorial service will honor (Spike) for serving the community,” Fuxa said.
Spike, who was 14, served GCSO from 2011 to 2018. His first partner was former deputy Logan Niles, and Spike later was partnered with former deputy Sam Strecker.
After retiring, Spike went on to be a family pet with Strecker.
Fuxa said the memorial service is open to the public, and he invited members of the community to attend.
