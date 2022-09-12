ENID, Okla. — United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma is hoping for a big turnout Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, as the annual kickoff will include a host of games, family activities, food and fun.
The public 2022 campaign will be open to the public with activities, with a Superhero theme, beginning at 6 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Representatives from the 14 nonprofit partner agencies will be on hand with booths and information for participants. This is an opportunity for the public to lean more about the agencies and enjoy some family activities.
“We are planning to have games, inflatables for the kids, 2,500 hotdogs, water and chips, and fun, and the event is shaping up to be a great public kick off to our 2022-2023 campaign,” said Chad Dillingham, who along with his brothers Peter and Jed are chairing this year’s campaign.
“This one-of-a-kind event will be a unique experience as we have ax throwing, a cornhole competition, dunk tank, free food and more. And Dually Noted will be on hand to provide music and fun,” he said.
“This is a great way for the community to see the real impact of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and their 14 partner agencies,” said Roxanne Pollard, board president. “Together, we change people’s lives and work together to solve problems, break down barriers and create opportunities for many.”
Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO, gave special thanks to sponsors Dillingham Foundation, Tommy’s Express Carwash, Enid News & Eagle, Great Plains Bank, Pope Distributing, Stride Bank, KOFM, Outhier & Caruthers, Interbank, Dense Mechanical, Jiffy Trip and Tyson.
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s campaign supports 14 member agencies: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW OK, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA of Enid and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Funds also support other regional social and human services projects and needs through discretionary giving in its 17-county service area.
For information regarding this event or the 2022-2023 campaign, contact the United Way office at (580) 237-0821 or dan@unitedwayenid.org.
